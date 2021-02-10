UPSC Likely to Release Notification for Civil Services 2021 Today at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as per its calendar, is scheduled to release the notification for UPSC Civil Services 2021 and UPSC Indian Forest Services 2021 preliminary examinations on Wednesday, February 10. The notification will be released on Commission’s official website, www.upsc.gov.in. However, what is also worth mentioning here is that there might be a delay in the notification of UPSC Civil Services 2021. This is likely to happen as the central government on February 5 informed the Supreme Court that it will be giving an extra chance to those who missed their last attempt of the Civil Services exam in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation across India. The judgement on this matter is reserved with the court after it finished the hearing on this matter on Tuesday February 9.

The top court had earlier told the PM Modi led government to not release the notification till a final decision is made in this matter.

According to the calendar released by the Commission, the last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services 2021 and UPSC Indian Forest Services 2021 preliminary examinations is March 2 and the date of exam will be June 27. The candidates who clear the prelims will then be eligible to sit for the mains exam. The mains for UPSC Civil Services 2021 is scheduled for September 17 while the mains exam for UPSC Indian Forest Services 2021 will be conducted on November 21.

In order to be eligible for UPSC Civil Services 2021 and UPSC Indian Forest Services 2021 preliminary examinations the aspirant must have a bachelor's degree in any course from a recognised university.

Meanwhile, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 will be held on April 18 while NDA and NA (II) will be conducted on September 5. Apart from that Indian Economic Service exam 2021 has been scheduled for July 16 and the prelims of Engineering Service exam 2021 will be held on July 18. The mains exam for Engineering Service will take place on October 10.