UPSC Main Essay Exam too 'Philosophical', Questions out of 'Universe', Candidates Start Meme Fest

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains 2021 essay paper was held on Friday, January 7. According to several candidates, the paper was more “philosophical." Several UPSC aspirants took to Twitter to share the question paper after the exam and thereafter began a meme fest. The candidates were asked to write two essays, each ranging between 1,000 and 1,200 words.

In section A, students were given to write on “Philosophy of wantlessness is Utopian, while materialism is a chimera” and “The real is rational and the rational is real”, in section B, the questions include “Hand that rocks the cradle rules the world” and “What is research, but a blind date with knowledge!”

Also read| Coolie From Kerala Cracks UPSC by Studying Online, Used Free WiFi at Railway Station

“Jokes apart, this makes little sense. One section should have a philosophy orientation. But maybe this is too much? The exam is for recruiting officers for public service, not to become Jagat gurus. Most people in India are still dealing with real ground issues, not rooted in philosophy," wrote one user.

“This will sound very philosophical. Indeed it is and now it’s all about the real test of the personality of the aspirants. UPSC is now on a track to change things drastically. No bookish knowledge will work. One needs to be too authentic," wrote another.

There is a common saying among #UPSC aspirants that After couple of attempts, one will become a philosopher! Guess Essay paper was set by some UPSC veteran for sure 😅 pic.twitter.com/j03rSeFPvH— Rajkumar M, IFS (@rajkumar_ifs) January 7, 2022

T-195: #UPSC #CSE 2022 Aspirants should practice #Essay on topics such as: “Philosophy’s philosophy by philosophy’s philosophers".— Mudit Jain, IRS (@MuditJainIRS) January 7, 2022

Dear #UPSC Aspirants, don’t be dejected by seeing the Essay paper.As they say, everything is fair in love and war. This fighting spirit is the need of the hour. Let them challenge you. This will only improve you. So, focus on improving your language skills and declare WAR! — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) January 8, 2022

#UPSC CSE Mains Essay Paper!This will sound very philosophical. Indeed it is and now it’s all about the real test of personality of the aspirants. UPSC is now on a track to change things drastically. No bookish knowledge will work. One need to be to authentic.#upscmains pic.twitter.com/JIRvfTrvKN — Shubham Singh (@Shubhamin94) January 7, 2022

When UPSC aspirants are trying to think out of the box, but the box is outside the universe. #UPSC Mains Essay paper #upscmains#copied pic.twitter.com/MqlLOt7wrc— अपराजिता (@Aparajita_2018) January 7, 2022

it is not a paper of essay, it is a paper of philosophy #UPSCMains pic.twitter.com/KtdcRKWPpl— Radha Shrivastava (@RadhaShrivasta4) January 8, 2022

Finally soul of Plato, Socrates, Aristotle, Immanuel Kant and many more philosophers will get Peace after seeing Today #upscmains Esaay paper.Philosophers be like ‘ Aree bhai jalwa hai hmara yha ‘ pic.twitter.com/YW8s6vDWHK— Abhishek Shukla🇮🇳 (@Abhishukla08) January 7, 2022

Read| GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Chief Manager, Senior Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,40,000

The UPSC CSE Main will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. There are a total of nine papers out of which two are for qualifying (A and B) and seven others are for merit. There is an optional paper, the subject of which is chosen by the candidates themselves. Those selected in the main round will be called for a personal interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.