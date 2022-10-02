UPSC Mains: How to Write a Top-Scoring Essay

Scoring well in Essay Paper is crucial in the UPSC Civil Services Mains. With a weightage of 250 marks, the Essay Paper is as essential as General Studies or Optional subjects in UPSC Mains. Many aspirants take essay writing lightly, thinking that good essays can naturally flow from their pens, so they prepare well for other papers. However, such a thought process is improper.

The Essay Paper is considered the rank decider in the UPSC exam. Successful candidates generally score 125 plus, while some toppers even get 150 marks or more in the Essay Paper every year. A candidate has to write two essays in three hours. With proper planning and preparation, it is possible to write top-scoring essays. Following are some vital expert tips that you can adopt to ace essay writing.

1. Read beyond textbooks and study materials

You need to display a mature thought process to score well in essays. The easiest way to do this is by expanding your reading horizon. It will help if you also read specific non-fiction books. A reading habit will help you in developing the art of argumentation and organise your thoughts in a way that is creative and interesting to the examiner.

2. Prepare important topics

While reading about any topic during preparation, you should consider what you will write if it comes in the Essay Paper. It is also essential to develop knowledge of trending issues and ideas that have recently generated public debates or been in the news. For example, here are some crucial topics for the current season:

● Characterisation of India as a civilisation state

● More disasters are made by man than nature

● Loneliness is a 24th-century epidemic

● Future of globalisation

● Changing the world order

● The future of work and money

● Rewriting Indian history

3. Practice essay writing regularly and get feedback

You should practice essay writing regularly and get feedback from your teachers or peers. Feedback is important because, without it, you would never know your shortcomings. Always absorb feedback and implement corrective action in your forthcoming essays.

4. Don’t rush; take some time to brainstorm

Due to lack of time, candidates often lose track of their thought process and end the essay abruptly. Therefore, you shouldn’t start immediately. Instead, take a few minutes to brainstorm and organise your thoughts. You can even make quick rough notes, which will help you write a comprehensive essay.

5. Make an impactful start

You should write an impactful opening paragraph. Think from the examiners’ perspective, who have to read multiple essays daily. Unless you grab the examiner’s attention right at the beginning, chances are that they might not read much of what you have written further and give you low marks.

6. Ensure logical flow

Along with an impactful opening statement, ensure that the entire essay has a logical flow so the examiner can read it till the end. Putting across random arguments and irrelevant details will put off the examiner.

7. Use relevant quotes, anecdotes, and data in your writing

It will help to make the essay relatable to the examiner if you use relevant anecdotes, quotes, and data. A storytelling approach quickly grabs attention. This also reflects your personality in your writing.

8. Be original

You should be original in your writing instead of following a fixed template. An examiner is likely more impressed if your writing style is original.

9. Be constructive, not dismissive

You should avoid taking strong or biassed positions in the essay. You should never be negative in your writing. The essay should always be constructive, solution-oriented and not dismissive, as these traits are expected from a civil servant.

10. Improve your language and presentation

The key to writing a top-scoring essay is to write clearly and concisely. For this, you should improve your language and presentation. You should write in simple language and avoid jargon. Further, you should avoid long winding sentences as they are difficult to read and understand. You should also work on your presentation by focusing on proper spacing, keywords and references.

Always spend enough time practising writing to master the art of articulating your thoughts well. Find a mentor in your teachers or a senior and ensure that you take regular feedback from them. Simple writing that is gripping, backed by facts, and has a storyteller’s style will make your essay more appealing and readable. Do your best and leave rest to the almighty!

Written by – Sriram Srirangam, Founder & Director, SRIRAM’s IAS

