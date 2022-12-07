UPSC Mains Result 2022 Out, Check at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the UPSC Mains Result 2022. Candidates who took the civil services examination can check their results by visiting the UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in and entering their roll number.

Those who want to check their results can follow these steps. Candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to fill up and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF- II) mandatorily.

UPSC Mains 2022: Steps To Check The Result

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, the link for UPSC Mains Result 2022 will be made available

Step 3: The link will display a PDF in a new tab, candidates are required to search for their names and roll numbers in the list

Step 4: Download the list as a PDF for future reference

After the UPSC CSE Mains results are announced, applicants are required to submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II). The application must be completed by all qualified candidates in order to move on in the selection process. The commission will provide entry tickets for the personality test and interview round. These exams will be administered in the Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, Office of the Union Public Service Commission.

Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly.

