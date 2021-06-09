UPSC NDA II Notification to Release Today, Exam on September 5

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the official notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination today. The application process will begin today, June 9, as per the official schedule released by UPSC and applications will be open till June 29. The exam will be held on September 5.

The candidates will need to clear the written exam held by UPSC, followed by an interview round, which will be conducted by the Service Selection Board. Only the candidates who pass both the rounds will be eligible to take admission in NDA and Naval Academy.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official UPSC website

Step 2: On the homepage of the UPSC website you will see a link pertaining to the examination. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will be asked to fill all relevant details in the form. Make sure all details entered are accurate

Step 4: Attach the documents asked and pay the fees. Hit the submit button once everything is done

Step 5: Download the submitted form for your own future reference.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Only those aspirants who have passed Class 12 examinations will be eligible to apply for NDA and Naval Academy. However, if a person is seeking admission to the Naval Academy, the candidate must have had physics, chemistry, and math as main subjects in class 12.

