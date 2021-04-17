UPSC NDA 2021 Exam on Sunday: Students Urge Commission to Postpone Amid Covid-19 Surge

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the candidates who have applied for the Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy(UPSC NDA) 2021 exam are demanding the postponement. The UPSC NDA 2021 exam isscheduled to be held on Sunday, April 18.

The demand came after many exams, including CBSE board exams, have been cancelled/postponed in the country. NEET PG 2021 exam has also been postponed.

Applicants took to Twitter and urged the concerned government authorities to look into their demand to postpone the UPSC NDA 2021 exam in wake of spike in COVID-19 cases. They have urged the UPSC, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and other authorities to prioritise their safety and put an hold on exam for sometime as the country is witnessing over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases daily for the past two-three days.

The applicants are using #NDApostponed and tweeting while demanding the postponement of the exam, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

sir, @narendramodi i'm from madhya pradesh and today the govt. of m.p. pout lockdown 15-22 April.when, everyone's exam cancelled what NDA not . koi nda k liye kyun nahi bolta ky nda k students amar hein?@SonuSood@ArvindKejriwal#postponeNDA #NDApostponed— Vishal Rajput (@VishalR74717299) April 13, 2021

#NDApostponed #PMOIndia #cmolucknow #upsc hello I am aspirant of nda/na 2021 I want to say that plz postpond exam of nda will be held on 18 April plz postpond exam cases are increasing day by day and beds are not available in any of the hospitals so plz postpond exam. #ABPnews— ANIKET SONI (@ANIKETS17814819) April 17, 2021

To contain the spread of COVID-19, many states have issued guidelines pressing for more curbs on the movement and gathering of people. The applicants feel that it will be difficult for them to appear for the examination.

The NDA exam is conducted by UPSC in order to recruit candidates for admission into Air Force and Army wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Meanwhile, the UPSC NDA 2021 admit card has already been released by UPSC. To appear for the examination, the candidates can download their admit card by visiting official website — upsc.gov.in.

It is important for candidates to bring their UPSC NDA 2021admit card in exam hall in order to be allowed to sit for the examination. The candidates are also allowed to bring COVID-19 essentials like mask and sanitiser. The applicants showing any symptoms of COVID-19 are not allowed to enter the UPSC NDA exam centre.

The applicants are currently waiting for UPSC’s decision on the postponement of NDA exam 2021. Candidates are advised to regularly keep checking the UPSC website for the latest update related to NDA exam.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here