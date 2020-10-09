Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Exam I and II Result 2020 Declared at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC NDA exam 2020 and UPSC Naval Academy exam (I) and (II) were conducted on September 6. The results have been declared in a PDF format and mentions the roll number of the candidates who have qualified the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Exam I and II Result 2020 Declared at upsc.gov.in
Representative image.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 results have been declared by the commission on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA exam 2020 and UPSC Naval Academy exam (I) and (II) were conducted on September 6. The results have been declared in a PDF format and mentions the roll number of the candidates who have qualified the exam.

Candidates who have qualified the exams are now eligible for interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Minister of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to register on the Indian Army Recruitment website - joinindianarmy.nic.in with two weeks from the date of declaration of the result.

Based on registration, candidates will be allotted selection centres and dates of SSB interview. The dates of the interview round for UPSC NDA and UPSC Naval Academy (I) and (II) will be communicated to candidates on their registered e-mail address.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit original documents of age and education qualification during the interview.

The mark sheet of individual candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC's website with 15 days of publication of the final result.

UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Go to UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020"

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen

Step 4: Scroll down and check for your roll number in the list.

Here is the direct link to check National Defence Academy and Naval Academy

Examination (I) & (II), 2020 written exam result: upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-NDA-NA-I-II-2020-Engl-09102020.pdf

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading