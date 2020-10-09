UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Exam I and II Result 2020 Declared at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 results have been declared by the commission on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA exam 2020 and UPSC Naval Academy exam (I) and (II) were conducted on September 6. The results have been declared in a PDF format and mentions the roll number of the candidates who have qualified the exam.

Candidates who have qualified the exams are now eligible for interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Minister of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to register on the Indian Army Recruitment website - joinindianarmy.nic.in with two weeks from the date of declaration of the result.

Based on registration, candidates will be allotted selection centres and dates of SSB interview. The dates of the interview round for UPSC NDA and UPSC Naval Academy (I) and (II) will be communicated to candidates on their registered e-mail address.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit original documents of age and education qualification during the interview.

The mark sheet of individual candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC's website with 15 days of publication of the final result.

UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Go to UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020"

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen

Step 4: Scroll down and check for your roll number in the list.

Here is the direct link to check National Defence Academy and Naval Academy

Examination (I) & (II), 2020 written exam result: upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-NDA-NA-I-II-2020-Engl-09102020.pdf