UPSC NDA, CDS 2022 Notification Today, Exam on September 4

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for NDA, NA and CDS recruitment today – May 18. The application process too will start today and will continue till June 7. Interested candidates can start applying at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on September 4.

Candidates who crack the exam will be eligible to seek admission at National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination. To be eligible, applicants have to clear written exam to be held in September. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for SSC interview. On clearing all these rounds, candidates get enrolled in NDA, INA academies and after training, they are recruited in the army, navy, and airforce, based on merit.

UPSC NDA 2022: Eligibility

Only those aspirants who have passed Class 12 examinations will be eligible to apply for NDA and Naval Academy. However, if a person is seeking admission to the Naval Academy, the candidate must have had physics, chemistry, and math as main subjects in class 12.

UPSC NDA: Vacancy Details

Last year 400 vacancies were notified in today for NDA. This year, the vacancy details have not been announced yet and will be released soon.

UPSC NDA 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Click on the NDA application link

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee and submit

This time, female candidates too will be applying for the exam. The Supreme Court of India passed an interim order in August 2021 allowing women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, calling the policy decision a “mindset problem”.

In case of any guidances/information/clarification regarding their application, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No.011-23385271/011-23381125/011 23098543.

