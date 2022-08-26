UPSC NDA Exam 2022: Tips to Crack the Test in First Attempt

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (UPSC NDA/NA) are both multiple-choice question-based exam broadly divided into two parts — mathematics and general ability test. The overall paper adds up to 900 marks, out of which, mathematics accounts for 300 marks. Therefore, proper preparation of the mathematics section of the NDA exam is important, as it helps aspirants solve all questions with 100 per cent accuracy without any scope of error.

The paper I of NDA comprises questions from mathematics. The section carries less weightage compared to general ability test. It, however, plays key role in shortlisting of candidates. The mathematics section is not a hard nut to crack as the standard of questions are basically of classes 11 and 12 levels. With revision and practice, candidates can secure good marks in the exam. NDA toppers have suggested that candidates must cover the maximum syllabus of math. Students must refer to the school level books in clearing the basic concepts.

Also read| NEET 2022 Answer Key Likely by August 28? Here’s What We Know So Far

Tips and tricks on how to prepare for UPSC NDA mathematics

The total duration given to for NDA math paper is two and a half hours. The exam comprises of a total of 120 questions. For each correct answer, students will be awarded 2.5 marks and 0.83 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The total marks of NDA math paper is 300.

Before proceeding with the preparation strategy for mathematics paper of NDA exam, let us have a look at the most important topics and their weightage in NDA math paper.

Topic Marks (estimate) No of Questions (estimate) Algebra and Vector Algebra 100 40 Trigonometry 50 20 Determinants and Matrices 25 10 Statistics and Probability 25 10 Analytical Geometry 50 20 Differential and Integral Calculus 50 20

The candidates must know the syllabus of math’s paper and mark the important and scoring topics based on the analysis of previous year papers. They should master the important topics first but must also delegate time to understand topics that they find difficult. To avoid any confusion one topic must be addressed at a time.

The candidates must solve mock test papers of NDA math paper to decide how much time can be delegated to each type of question. Go through previous year question papers to get an idea of all the topics and the type of questions that are asked from them. Learn tips, tricks, and shortcuts to save time.

Aspirants will have to memorise simple calculations like squares and cubes of numbers (up to at least 12-25). Make quick notes of shortcuts and formulae as it will help you in the last-minute revision. The aspirants must be aware about the fact that 0.83 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Hence, avoid guessing the answers in the exam. Use reference books, especially if they are from non-science backgrounds.

— Authored by Sanjeev Kumar, Mathematics Faculty at BYJU’S Exam Prep

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here