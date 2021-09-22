UPSC NDA Exam Notification for Women to be Released in May 2022. Details

The notification for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) NDA examination for women cadets will be issued in May 2022. On September 21, the Central Government informed the Supreme Court that the preparations to issue a notice, allowing women candidates to apply for NDA exams for recruitment in the Army, Navy and Airforce, are underway, and it will be released in May next year. The Centre also said that a committee has been formed to prepare a training curriculum for female candidates.

According to sources, the Centre, in its affidavit, mentioned that there was a need to prepare separate aspects of training and curriculum for women candidates. The Outdoor training, drills, swimming, sports, games etc should be designed differently. To prepare the curriculum for women candidates, proper analysis and expert opinion are required.

Following the proceedings, the apex court asked the centre for detailed information about the road map prepared for the examination and future policies regarding the exam. A board of officers have been called for this.

The Supreme Court of India passed an interim order in August 2021 allowing women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, calling the policy decision a “mindset problem".

More details will be available soon on the official website of Union Public Service Commission upsc.gov.in.

