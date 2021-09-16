UPSC NDA Exam Pattern to Change Next Year, Here's What we Know so far

Women will now be part of the defence systems. On September 8, the Supreme Court, in its interim order, had said that women should also be included in the NDA and NA exams. Days after the order, the central government announced the entry of women in the NDA/NA examination. Following this, several concerns were raised by the candidates over the possibility of a change in examination pattern after the decision of the Supreme Court and Central Government.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam conducted by UPSC is considered to be one of the most prestigious exams in India. The exam is conducted twice a year and an average of 400 candidates are selected through a recruitment process. The first examination for 2021 has already been conducted and the candidates are waiting for the second one now. The UPSC will be conducting a written exam for NDA 2021 on November 14. The commission had invited the applications from June 9 to 29.

The central government, in its reply to the apex court, said that it will keep the exam pattern the same this year as well. However, from next year some changes may be introduced in the process of examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here