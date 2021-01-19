UPSC NDA (I) 2021 Application Window Closes Today at 6pm; Apply Here

Today is the last date for aspirants of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams to apply for the same. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration process at 6 pm. Students can fill the application form available on the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

They are advised to carefully read the admission notification on the website before filling the online form. The form consists of Part I and Part II and the aspirants need to fill both to complete the application. Incomplete applications would be rejected.

Process ahead for UPSC NDA (I) 2021 exam

A week after the registration concludes, the Commission will give a chance to candidates to withdraw their application forms if they want. This option will be available from January 27 to February 2, 2021.

On a later date, three weeks before the commencement of the examination, UPSC will issue e-admit cards to eligible candidates. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) and can be downloaded by the candidates.

UPSC NDA 2021 exam dates

The NDA and NA exam are scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021. A total of 400 seats will be filled through the exam.

The NDA exam is a much sought after defence exam held every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. It will be held this year for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The courses will commence from January 2, 2022.

The exam would be an objective type with two papers - Mathematics (300 marks) and General Ability Test (600 marks). Students have to appear for both the examinations.

Those who qualify the written examination would then have to participate in the SSC Interview. Candidates would be selected on the basis of the combined scores of the written test as well as SSB Interview.