UPSC NDA & NA Examination 2020: Admit Card Released at upsc.gov.in, How to Download

August 10, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
UPSC NDA & NA Examination 2020: Admit Card Released at upsc.gov.in, How to Download
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 admit cards. The examinations will be conducted on September 6.

Those who have registered for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of the UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

UPSC NDA, NA Admit Card 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Click the link for e-admit card for NDA and NA exam

Step 3: Again, click on ‘Click Here’ against “ National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020”

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on 'Yes'

Step 5: Enter your Registration Id or Roll Number

Step 6: Download your Admit card and take a printout for further reference

Apart from the admit card, candidates will have to carry an original photo ID which should match the details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case a candidate finds any error on their admit card, they are required to immediately contact the concerned authorities.

Those who qualify the written stage will be called for the SSB interview. Selected candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Naval Academy Courses (INAC).

The UPSC released the notification for the NDA and NA exam in June.

