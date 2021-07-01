UPSC NDA, Naval Academy 2021 Results Declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2021. Those candidates who had appeared for the exam held on April 18 can check the results at upsc.gov.in.

The aspirants who have cleared the written exam will now be eligible to sit for the interview round. The interview round will be conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the NDA.

UPSC NDA, NA Result 2021: How to check

For checking the result of UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Go any internet browser and search for UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of UPSC’s website you will see a ‘What’s New’ section. Under this section there will be a hyperlink that reads, ‘“National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021 Written Result”. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the results will open

Step 4: Press control + F to search for your roll number

Step 5: download and take a print of the document for your future reference.

The marksheet of the candidates will be individually available on the website within 15 days, starting June 30. If any person faces any difficulty while logging in, then he or she can write to recruiting6-mod@nic.in. The aspirant can also call on any of these numbers for clearing any doubts that they might have: 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543

The authorities will send an email to the candidates who have cleared the written round. The candidates are advised to keep a check on their registered email so that they do not miss out on any important communication. The selected candidates will need to submit their original documents. This will include a certificate of age and educational qualification. The documents need to be submitted to the respective SSB.

