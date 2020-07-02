Take the pledge to vote

UPSC Postpones Engineering Services & Geo-scientist Main Exams, Check Details at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a notification in this regard on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
UPSC Postpones Engineering Services & Geo-scientist Main Exams, Check Details at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC building in New Delhi.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the upcoming geo-scientist main exam and engineering services main exam. The Union Public Service Commission has issued a notification in this regard on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held on August 8 and 9, respectively.

However, this is not the first time that these two exams have been postponed. As per the original UPSC calendar, the main exam for geo-scientist was to be held on June 27. While, the main exam for engineering services had to be held on June 28.

Meanwhile, the commission has also allowed candidates to change their UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam centres keeping the current Covid-19 pandemic in mind. The UPSC 2020 civil services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on October 4.

According to a statement released by UPSC on July 1, those appearing for the UPSC prelims exams can apply for changing their centres in two phases. The first phase will begin from July 7 and will go on till July 13 and the second phase will start on July 20 and will go till July 24. The deadline for submission in both the phases will be 6 PM. To make this request, candidates will have to visit UPSC’s official website.

