UPSC Prelims 2020 Exam Today: Exam Rules, Timings, Other Important Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the first half of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday (October 4) and the second half is scheduled for 2:30pm. The exams were scheduled to be held on May 31 but was postponed by four months in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The exam will be held at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country.

Over 10 lakh candidates have reportedly applied for the Civil Services exams this year. The second sitting will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Here are a few important guidelines for the candidates:

- Candidates must wear a mask or face cover, without which one will barred from entering the hall

- Sanitizers in transparent bottles are allowed inside the hall.

- Social distancing has to be followed in the campus and inside the examination hall .

- Each examination centre will accommodate at one-third of its capacity.

- Candidates need to bring their photo ID cards, whose number is given on their e-admit cards.

- The entry for the afternoon shift will close at 2:20 pm.

The Delhi metro started its operations at 6 am on Sunday from terminal stations of all lines as a measure to facilitate the students for the UPSC examinations.

"To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Saturday.