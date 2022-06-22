UPSC Prelims 2022 Results Declared at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the preliminary exam held for civil services 2022 at upsc.gov.in. The exam was held on June 5 and candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores using their roll numbers. Selected candidates also have to fill out a detailed application form (DAF) for the civil services Main exam.

The cut-off and answer key for UPSC CSE prelims has not been out yet. It will be released along with the final result. The final result for UPSC consists of UPSC prelims, mains, and personality test rounds. UPSC has released a PDF consisting of roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam. Now, students can go to the official website to check if their roll number is there in the list.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the prelims result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your roll number

Those who have made it through need to start preparing for Mains and those who could not can try again. Every candidate appearing at the exam has six attempts at civil servcies. For OBC candidates the number of attempts is nine, and for those in physically different abled (PwBD) category too the number of attempts is nine, however, for SC, ST candidates the number of attempts are unlimited.

The Written Examination will consist of two qualifying papers of 300 marks each. Part A will be one of the Indian languages to be selected by candidates and part B will be English. The papers which will be counted for merit include essay papers for 250 marks, and general studies for 250 marks. This includes Indian heritage and culture, history, and geography of the world and society. Paper 3 consists of general students including governance, constitution, policy, social justice, and international relation. Paper III consists of (Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management and (Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude). Students also would appear for the optional subject.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above-mentioned examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter.

