UPSC Preparation Platform Civilsdaily to Hire 200 Mentors to Cater to 10k Students in Next 6 Months

Civilsdaily, a UPSC preparation platform, will be hiring 200 new mentors for as many as 10,000 students. The online platform that prepares IAS aspirants aims to provide candidates with one-on-one guidance along with study materials. Aspirants can check their daily progress, preferred mentors, and saved topics for a customised experience, claims the Civilsdaily.

Speaking about the development, Sajal Singh, Founder of, Civilsdaily said, “At Civilsdaily, we believe that quality mentorship is essential for preparation. Competitive exams like the UPSC are challenging to crack. Thus, we want to provide our students with the best mentors out there. Our current hiring process involves our vision of one-on-one guidance, quality lectures, and study materials. Providing all this at an affordable price remains our motive so that everyone who dreams of joining the civil services can look up to Civilsdaily for guidance.”

It will provide one-on-one mentoring sessions to the candidates through open communication portals like Telegram, phone calls, and emails. Launched in 2016, the platform also provides affordable educational services for aspirants looking to subscribe and has free resources for everyone’s access. According to the UPSC preparation platform, it leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to power its study-material and assessments

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the tentative calendar for several upcoming exams to be held in 2022. The civil services preliminary exam will be held on June 5. The exam would be held in a three-stage process — preliminary, mains and interview. Those qualifying prelims are required to sit for the mains exam followed by an interview.

The civil services (main) examination will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022 while the Indian Forest Service (main) examination will start on February 27 and will continue till March 8. The engineering services and combined geo-scientist examination (prelims) will be held on February 20.

