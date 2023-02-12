The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the most sought-after and prestigious exams in India. With the 2023 examination scheduled for May 28, aspirants have already begun their preparations, starting with the registrations that opened on February 1. To succeed in this highly competitive exam and secure a coveted position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS) or other elite civil services, it is imperative to have a well-crafted preparation strategy that encompasses both hard work and smart planning.

The UPSC CSE examination has three stages - the Preliminary stage, the Mains, and the Interview. It is crucial for candidates to take time to analyze each stage and develop a plan of action before beginning their preparation. Here is a detailed strategy and things to keep in mind for aspiring candidates aiming to clear the UPSC exam:

Preliminary Stage

The first stage of the journey in the Civil Services Examination (UPSC) is the preliminary exam (prelims), which serves as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the main examination. In the Preliminary stage, the proficiency and comprehension of factual information and conceptual understanding are evaluated. A comprehensive and essential study plan includes reading NCERTs, a standard textbook for each subject, and a national newspaper to stay informed about current events.

The preliminary exam consists of two objective-type papers, General Studies I and General Studies II or Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), for a total of 400 marks. A significant aspect of preparing for the UPSC is selecting appropriate study materials — for both the preliminary and main exams. NCERT textbooks are essential due to their credibility and clear concepts for establishing a solid foundation. The syllabus for the preliminary exam is extensive and covers a variety of subjects, including Indian polity, Indian economy, geography, history, environment, and ecology, among others. It is crucial to thoroughly study the syllabus and ensure a good understanding of all topics.

The UPSC preliminary exam places great emphasis on current affairs. Therefore, it is crucial to stay updated with the latest developments in politics, economics, science, environment, and international relations. Candidates should aim to be familiar with 12 to 15 months’ worth of current affairs for this stage. Significant facts and figures can be found in sources such as the economic Survey, union budget, reports of various union ministries, UN heritage sites, newly discovered plant and animal species, etc. It is advisable to take note of important facts and figures and revise them regularly. Regular revision will increase confidence and reduce test anxiety, enabling candidates to approach exam questions with ease. Practicing with past UPSC exam papers is the most effective way to evaluate one’s exam performance.

In the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), it is advantageous to strive for minimum passing marks instead of an exceptional score. The minimum passing marks, which correspond to a score of 66.66 out of 200, require the accurate answering of questions, each carrying 2.5 marks. If a candidate is unable to answer a question, it is advisable to skip it. The key to success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination is not the quantity of material studied, but rather, the quality of revision. Rather than relying on sheer memorization, it is critical to focus on a thorough comprehension and review of the material.

To succeed in the Civil Service Examination, an aspirant must concentrate on two crucial documents: the syllabus and previous years’ question papers. The syllabus provides a comprehensive understanding of ‘what to study’, while the previous years’ question papers guide the candidate in ‘how to study’.

UPSC Mains

The UPSC Mains 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 15 and will comprise of nine theoretical evaluations, including an essay and general studies. Of these, only seven will factor into the merit-based ranking, with the English compulsory paper and the Indian language paper being excluded. Strengthening analytical skills is essential for exam preparation for the Mains and Preliminary rounds. It is also recommended to place a greater emphasis on GS IV (ethics, integrity, and aptitude), the essay component, and the candidate’s chosen optional subject, without neglecting the significance of the other subjects. The mastery of answer writing techniques is imperative. To achieve this, it is advisable to keep practicing by attempting mock exams.

The exam is designed to evaluate a candidate’s knowledge in depth. Hence, marks will only be awarded for relevant, meaningful, and concise answers. Before writing, it is important to thoroughly review the question and plan a suitable answer structure. The writing should be legible, and answers should be supported with diagrams and flowcharts wherever applicable. Reducing the number of unnecessary words will not only help the candidate finish the paper on time, but it will also allow the examiners to easily evaluate straightforward and succinct answers.

Choosing The Ideal Optional Subject

The Civil Services Examination is a highly competitive and prestigious examination in India, and a candidate’s overall score and selection can be greatly influenced by the optional subject they choose. This is why it is crucial for aspirants to go through the list of optional subjects thoroughly and analyze the syllabus for each one before making a final decision. The optional subject consists of two papers, each worth 250 marks.

Prospective candidates in the UPSC exams must consider three key factors when selecting an optional subject. Firstly, the level of interest in the subject is paramount. Secondly, the brevity of the syllabus ensures completion within a reasonable timeframe of three to four months. Finally, the subject’s reputation for high scores, as some subjects have a greater propensity for yielding favorable results. From the array of subjects such as Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Statistics, Law, Management, and literary subjects, it is advisable to focus on Political Science and International Relations, Sociology, Anthropology, or literary subjects due to their higher scoring potential.

Another strategy is to choose a subject that the candidate studied in their graduation. This can be an advantage if the person has a strong liking for the subject and finds it intriguing. However, it is important to consider other factors such as the recent trend of marks, level of difficulty, and familiarity with the subject before making a final decision. Ultimately, the best strategy is to choose a subject that you find intriguing while also taking into account the other factors mentioned above.

The Interview Stage

The final obstacle in cracking the UPSC Civil Services examination is the Personality Test/Interview stage. The interview carries a weight of 275 marks in the final ranking, along with the marks obtained in the Mains exam. Successful performance in the interview can significantly increase a candidate’s chances of achieving a higher rank and securing their desired service.

The Personality Test differs from the Mains and Prelims exams as it evaluates a candidate’s personal traits rather than their knowledge. Thus, self-assessment is crucial for preparation and should be the primary focus for candidates. It’s important to prepare thoroughly for discussions on topics such as your optional subject in the Mains exam, educational background, place of residence, motivation for becoming an IAS/IPS officer, and current events. Additionally, familiarizing yourself with each element of your Detailed Assessment form (DAF) is essential. The DAF serves as a comprehensive summary of your personal and professional information and is shared with the interview panel.

The key to success in the UPSC exam lies in the combination of thorough syllabus knowledge, making an informed decision in selection of the optional subject, and persistent practice and revision. Remember, a well-rounded approach, encompassing both mental preparation and self-care, is crucial to achieve the desired outcome in this highly competitive examination.

— Written by Sarmad Mehraj, Teacher and VP, Product (UPSC) at BYJU’S

Read all the Latest Education News here