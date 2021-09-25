UPSC Rank 2 Holder Jagrati Awasthy Left Job at BHEL to Crack IAS Exam

Bhopal girl Jagrati Awasthy has secured the second rank in UPSC civil services exams 2020 results of which were declared on Friday. Awasthy is the highest-ranking female candidate in the prestigious exam. She had left her job to pursue her IAS dream. She was working with BHEL Bhopal after completing her BE Electricals from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

In an exclusive chat with News 18, Jagrati said that her strategy was to utilize the time with her to the fullest. She did not let the exam delay or the COVID-19 crisis get to her. “I used the negative news as motivation. I always thought people do not even have enough to eat during this crisis. I acknowledge that I am privileged and it’s my duty to study hard and become a part of the system. I knew that when I join the service, I would serve the society to my full capacity,” she recounted her hard toil days.

“Coronavirus is an equaliser in a true sense of words as all the coaching institutes were shut down. People were there on their own. There was little guidance and everybody has got the chance to prepare for the exam on their own", said Jagrati.

Her family, however, supported her. Jagrati credits her success to her parents. “Family support remains crucial, especially for girls." While her parents supported and encouraged her to leave her job, her brother assisted her in arranging notes, attempting mock exams, and helping her in the science subject, told Jagrati.

For her preparations, Jagarati and her brother Suyash, stopped watching TV in 2017. While Jagarati is preparing for civil services, her brother is a NEET aspirant. Jagarati has also shunned social media to avoid distractions.

Asked to comment on recent instances like former MP CM Uma Bharati’s remarks that bureaucracy picks slippers of politicians thought she had expressed her regrets later and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s view that bureaucracy always shows rosy picture but the ground situation remains otherwise; the topper said, “Well, in these stories, I always feel that no system is perfect".

“Bureaucracy certainly has issues and they have been well discussed. But I always thought that it’s a competent steel framework. When I would be there, I would like to make whatever good I can at my end. These instances, in fact, have motivated me to make things better.”

I am here to make a meaningful change. 20-30 years down the line when somebody mentions my name in the area where I have worked: people should say yes she has brought some good changes in our lives, claimed the spirited girl.

Her mother Madhulata said she wishes that her daughter makes a name for herself and her family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here