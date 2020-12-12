UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Begins for 34 Vacancies for Various Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification regarding recruiting suitable candidates for 34 vacancies under various post. The UPSC Recruitment 2020 was announced by the commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the same.
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates
Online application process begins on December 12, Saturday
Last date to fill the application form is December 31, Thursday
Last date of printing the application form is Januray 1, Friday
Candiates can read teh recruitment notice here https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/AdvtNo-16-2020-Engl_0.pdf
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Posts
1.Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement , Department of revenue, Ministry of Finance, -- 2 vacancies
2. Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 4 vacancies
3. Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 10 vacancies
4. Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Department of Electrical Engineering ,New Delhi Municipal Council -- 18 vacancies
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply
Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on the search engine
Step 2: Now, under What’s new section - click on Advertisement number 16
Step 3: Now click on the link given in the document
Step 4: A new page will appear
Step 5: Click on apply for various recruitment posts
Step 6: Select the post you want to apply for
Step 7: Read all the terms and conditions careful and proceed
Step 8: Fill up the application form, upload all the documents and click on submit
Candidates must ensure that the selection process will be done on the basis of merit . All candidates must upload only relevant documents wherever required in the online application. the uploading of irrelevant/ illegible/ fabricated or password-protected documents may lead to rejection of their application apart from other appropriate action at the discretion of the commission.