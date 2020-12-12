UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Begins for 34 Vacancies for Various Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification regarding recruiting suitable candidates for 34 vacancies under various post. The UPSC Recruitment 2020 was announced by the commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the same.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Online application process begins on December 12, Saturday

Last date to fill the application form is December 31, Thursday

Last date of printing the application form is Januray 1, Friday

Candiates can read teh recruitment notice here https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/AdvtNo-16-2020-Engl_0.pdf

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Posts

1.Assistant Legal Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement , Department of revenue, Ministry of Finance, -- 2 vacancies

2. Medical Physicist, Safdarjung Hospital, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare -- 4 vacancies

3. Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs -- 10 vacancies

4. Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Department of Electrical Engineering ,New Delhi Municipal Council -- 18 vacancies

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on the search engine

Step 2: Now, under What’s new section - click on Advertisement number 16

Step 3: Now click on the link given in the document

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: Click on apply for various recruitment posts

Step 6: Select the post you want to apply for

Step 7: Read all the terms and conditions careful and proceed

Step 8: Fill up the application form, upload all the documents and click on submit

Candidates must ensure that the selection process will be done on the basis of merit . All candidates must upload only relevant documents wherever required in the online application. the uploading of irrelevant/ illegible/ fabricated or password-protected documents may lead to rejection of their application apart from other appropriate action at the discretion of the commission.