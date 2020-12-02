UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 35 Posts at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for filling up posts of Superintendent (Printing) and Statistical Officer (Planning or Statistics). There are 35 vacancies of Statistical Officer (Planning or Statistics) and one of Superintendent (Printing). Those who want to apply should do so by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

The application process for these posts will close on December 17. The last date for taking printout of completely submitted applications is December 18. Candidates will be charged Rs 25 as application fee.

The dates for the interview on which the shortlisted candidates will have to visit the Commission’s office with the printout of the submitted application and other documents will be announced in due course.

Those shortlisted for the post of Superintendent (Printing) will be deployed in the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice. The vacancies of Statistical Officer are in the Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

How to apply for Superintendent and Statistical Officer -

Step 1: Visit at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for online recruitment application for various recruitment posts

Step 3: Select the post for which you want to apply. Following which, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Fill the required details and upload documents

Step 5: Pay application fees

Step 6: Take printout of the submitted application form

Candidates should check every detail filled in the application form carefully as due to incorrect details, their candidature may be cancelled at any stage. They should apply after checking the eligibility criteria carefully.

Those who are applying for these posts will be shortlisted for an interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application.

Candidates who are shortlisted for interview will have to “send self-attested copies of documents or relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.”