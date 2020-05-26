UPSC Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Form for 85 Vacancies Extended at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification, saying it will be giving extra 20 days to candidates for submission of applications for 85 vacancies notified under the advertisement number 05/2020. The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification in this regard on its official website.

In the official statement, the board said, “Candidates desiring to apply for vacancies published vide Advt.No. 5/2020, would be given additional 20 days for submission of applications, after the lockdown is completely lifted in the entire country, without any change in date of eligibility conditions etc”.

The Union Public Service Commission will only accept vacancies via online mode. Candidates who are willing to apply for the various posts are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying. Candidates should check their eligibility criteria, and job description. Aspirants, who wish to apply for more than one post, should submit application forms separately for each post.

Candidates can read the recruitment notification here

Candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will be required to pay a total of Rs 25 as an application fee, while applicants from Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Caste (SCs), Women, Physically Handicapped (PH) categories have been exempted from the application fee.

