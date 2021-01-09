UPSC Recruitment 2021 Begins for 46 Vacancies; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the recruitment process for 46 posts including Assistant Director, Specialist Grade 2 Assistant Professor, Assistant Director amongst others. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before January 28, 2021, at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates applying for these posts must read the eligibility criteria well, as the application would be rejected in case the credentials entered are found incorrect.

UPSC Recruitment: Eligibility

Candidates applying to the post of Assistant Director should hold a degree from any recognized institute. On the other hand, candidates applying for the posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy) should have degrees in MBBS, Goonology, Gynecology, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Surgery. All those applying for the post of Assistant Director (Shipping) must have three years of work experience in Shipping or chartering of ships or port operations.

Apart from this, candidates applying to the post of Assistant Director should have a Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subjects at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent. For Assistant Director (Ballistics), five years of work experience in analytical methods/research in the relevant field is required.

For the post of Assistant Professor, an MBBS degree qualification with at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution is required.

UPSC Recruitment: Selection Procedure

On the basis of the information submitted while filling the online applications, all the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application form if requested by the Commission.