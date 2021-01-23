UPSC Recruitment 2021: Job Notification Out for 249 Posts, Apply Before February 2
Representative image/PTI
The application fee to apply for these posts is Rs 25, which the candidates are required to submit either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 23, 2021, 18:54 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the notification for the recruitment of Jr Technical Officer, Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Assistant Public Prosecutor and Data Processing Assistant posts in various ministries. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ by February 2 (11:59 pm). The application fee to apply for these posts is Rs 25, which the candidates are required to submit either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility. There is no fee for women, SC, ST and PH candidates.
Before applying, the candidates must check that they fulfil the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the job advertisement. No enquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained by the commission.
For the notification and qualification details for each of these vacancies, click here
Vacancy details and distribution:
Junior Technical Officer, Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils, Department of Food and Public Distribution: 6 posts
Assistant Director, (Fishing Harbour), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 1 post
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, Health Ministry: 6 posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health), Health Ministry: 5 posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor in Surgical Oncology, Health Ministry: 2 posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine), Health Ministry: 12 posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), Health Ministry: 7 posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy), Health Ministry: 7 posts
Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology), Health Ministry: 6 posts
Lecturer (Medical Social Work) All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai, Director General of Health Services: 1post
Assistant Public Prosecutor, Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 80 posts
Data Processing Assistant, Information Technology Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 116 posts