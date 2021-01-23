UPSC Recruitment 2021: Job Notification Out for 249 Posts, Apply Before February 2

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the notification for the recruitment of Jr Technical Officer, Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Assistant Public Prosecutor and Data Processing Assistant posts in various ministries. Interested candidates can apply online at https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ by February 2 (11:59 pm). The application fee to apply for these posts is Rs 25, which the candidates are required to submit either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility. There is no fee for women, SC, ST and PH candidates.

Before applying, the candidates must check that they fulfil the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the job advertisement. No enquiry asking for advice as to eligibility will be entertained by the commission.

For the notification and qualification details for each of these vacancies, click here

Vacancy details and distribution:

Junior Technical Officer, Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils, Department of Food and Public Distribution: 6 posts

Assistant Director, (Fishing Harbour), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 1 post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor in Forensic Medicine, Health Ministry: 6 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health), Health Ministry: 5 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor in Surgical Oncology, Health Ministry: 2 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine), Health Ministry: 12 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), Health Ministry: 7 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy), Health Ministry: 7 posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology), Health Ministry: 6 posts

Lecturer (Medical Social Work) All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mumbai, Director General of Health Services: 1post

Assistant Public Prosecutor, Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 80 posts

Data Processing Assistant, Information Technology Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: 116 posts