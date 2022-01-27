UPSC Recruitment 2022: Registrations Open 14 Officer, Professor Vacancies, Graduates Can Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released a recruitment notice for 14 posts of senior administrative officer, assistant employment officer, sub-regional employment officer, and assistant professors. The last date to apply for the vacancy is February 10. Candidates who are interested to apply for the recruitment can go to the official site of the commission at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior administrative officer: 8 posts

Assistant employment officer: 1 post

Sub-regional employment officer/officer on special duty: 1 post

Assistant professor (ayurveda): 4 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The educational eligibility criteria is different for different posts.

Senior administrative officer: The candidate must have a degree from a recognised university and at least three years’ experience of administration, establishment and accounts work.

Assistant employment officer: A candidate must have a master’s degree in commerce or social welfare or social work or economics or statistics or psychology or education of a recognised university or equivalent. Further, a candidate should also have two years’ experience of socio-economic investigation or research preferably in relation to demography employment and unemployment or manpower problems and knowledge of employment service work.

Sub-regional employment officer/officer on special duty: A candidate should have a master’s degree in social welfare or social work or economics or statistics or psychology or commerce or education of a recognised university or equivalent.

Assistant professor (ayurveda): A candidate should have a degree in ayurveda medicine from a university established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. Secondly, they should have a postgraduate degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian medicine central council Act 1970. “In case of non availability of post-graduate degree holder teachers in required specialty of Ayurveda, the Doctor of Medicine in the allied disciplines will be considered," the notification said.

Age limit: The minimum age for applying is 30 years.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Candidates first have to go to the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment link

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fees. Submit

Step 5: After successful submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

To apply the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25, by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. For the SC, ST, PwBD, and women candidates of any community, there is no fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted either via a recruitment exam followed by an interview or just the latter. For an interview, candidates will have to carry self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the commission. “In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an interview, the candidate will have to achieve a minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage," reads the official website.

