UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply For 111 Posts at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a detailed notification for the recruitment of Scientist ‘B’ and a number of other positions on its official website. Interested candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is till February 2, 2023.

There are a total of 111 vacancies across 14 different positions, including Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Deputy Legislative Counsel, Assistant Engineer, Junior Translation Officer, and Senior Scientific Officer.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture) – 1

Assistant Director (Toxicology) – 1

Rubber Production Commissioner – 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Destructive) – 1

Scientific Officer (Electrical) – 1

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer – 1

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) – 6

Assistant Director (IT) – 4

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) – 9

Junior Translation Officer – 76

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) – 3

Assistant Engineer Grade-I – 4

Senior Scientific Officer – 2

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

STEP -1: Candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in

STEP -2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ option to be redirected to a new page.

STEP -3: Click on the link that reads, “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts.”

STEP -4: Click on the link of the post that you want to apply for.

STEP -5: Register and apply for the post with the required details

STEP -6: Check all details, upload required documents, pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form

STEP -7: Save the form.

STEP 8- Now, take out a printout of the same for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The online recruitment application period began on January 14 and the deadline for submitting the application has been set for February 2. The application fee is Rs 25 for all eligible candidates. However, it is to be noted that candidates who are SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates have been provided with an application fee exemption. Candidates must note that the fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance.

The shortlisted candidates’ interview date, on which they must produce a hard copy of their online application along with other supporting documentation to UPSC, will be communicated separately.

