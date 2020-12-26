UPSC Recruitment Open for 29 Positions Till Jan 14, More Details at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened online applications for recruitment. The commission will be taking applications to fill in 29 vacancies for various posts. Those candidates who are willing to apply for any of the positions can do so by January 14. The applications need to be submitted at the Union Public Service Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in/.

Here is a look at the posts that are available and the eligibility criteria for them:

Junior Scientific Officer: The person applying for this must either have M.Sc. in microbiology or M.Sc. in Botany with specialisation in Plant Pathology or Microbiology or Mycology or M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialisation in Soil Science or Agriculture Chemistry or Agronomy or Microbiology or Plant Pathology or Horticulture or Agricultural Extension. The degree must be from a recognised institute or university. There is only one post available for this position.Assistant Clinical Embryologist: The applicant must have a bachelor of Medicine or Bachelor of Surgery. Apart from that he or she needs to have a Master degree in Anatomy or embryology or reproductive Biology or Genetics or Embryology or Clinical Embryology or Microbiology from any recognised University. There is a single spot for this postDirector (Conservation) and Deputy Superintending Archaeological Engineer: 4 positions are available for this post. The candidate should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor( Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (ENT): There are four positions for this. The aspirant must have a recognised MBBS degree qualification.Dialysis Medical Officer: There are 5 posts available. The aspirant should mandatorily have MBBS degree as per the first or second Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and should have done a one-year compulsory rotatory internship.Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum- Deputy Director General (Technical): 5 slots are available for this post. The person needs to have a certificate of competency of Marine Engineer Officer Class-I (Steam or Motor or Combined Steam and Motor) as specified in Section 78 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958(44 of 1958) or an equivalent as mentioned in section 86 of the said Act.

Specialist Grade III, Assistant Professor (Anatomy): One must have MBBS degree including the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule. They need a Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super-speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI. Nine slots are available for this post.