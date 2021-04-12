UPSC Releases Engineering Services 2020 Final Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final result for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 at its official website, upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in. A total of 302 candidates have been recommended through this recruitment process. The result is based on the personality test held in March-April 2021 as well as the written exam held in October 2020.

The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result. “Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them," reads the official notice.

The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents and cleared their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months that is up to July 11, 2021.

The candidature of 39 candidates is provisional. “Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be canceled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard," according to official notification.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here