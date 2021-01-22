UPSC Releases List of Candidates Shortlisted for IES, ISS 2020 Interview at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC exam result 2020 for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) was declared on Friday. The candidates, who had appeared for the UPSC IES/ISS 2020 examination, can check the result on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) athttps://upsc.gov.in.

Those who have cleared the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service 2020 written exam conducted by UPSC have been shortlisted for the interview round. Aspirants who have been selected for UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Round will now have to fill a detailed application form online. This form will be made available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, from February 2 to February 12. This is the final round of the selection process of UPSC IES/ISS 2020. If the candidate crosses the level, he or she will get the job.

Here is the link for UPSC IES/ISS Result 2020.

In an official notification, the Commission has clearly mentioned that UPSC IES/ISS 2020 Interview Round application form can only be submitted through the online mode. Along with the form, the candidates who fall under the reserved categories will also have to attach the relevant documents which support their claim. Apart from that, all the qualified candidates must ensure that they are carrying their original documents like birth certificates, educational certificates, caste and disability certificates at the time of the UPSC IES/ISS 2020Personality Test.

Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020 were held on October 16, October 17 and October 18. The exams were conducted in multiple shifts across the country. Around 15 positions are to be filled through the Indian Economic Service Examination and a total of 47 vacancies will be filled through the Indian Statistical Services exam. Both these exams were of 1000 marks each. General English and General Studies were included in both the papers and carried 100 marks each.

The age limit for being eligible for both UPSC IES and ISS exam is between 21 and 30 years. Relaxation according to government norms are applicable in this case like any other exam.