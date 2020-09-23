UPSC Releases Marks Scored in NDA, NA (II) 2019 Exams at upsc.gov.in, Aditya Arya Tops

The marks of candidates who have qualified the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II 2019 exam were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday. Candidates can check their score in the written exam and interview on the UPSC’s official website -- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 662 candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of their marks in the written exam that was held on November 17, 2019. The written test was followed by interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The final result for the UPSC NDA and NA (II) was declared on September 14, 2020.

When the result was declared, the Commission had said that it did not take into account the results of medical examination while preparing the merit list.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc,” UPSC said.

The examination is conducted twice every year for getting into different wings of Indian Defence Force - Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Both the written exam and interview were of 900 marks each. Candidates have been marked out of the total score of 1,800. Aditya Arya has topped the exam with 1,051 marks. In the written test, he has secured 602 marks and in the SSB interview he obtained 449 marks.

The marks secured by the last candidate who has been selected through the exam is 709, which is 39.38 per cent. Those who have qualified the exam will now have to undergo training.

Here's the direct link to check NDA and NA exam (II), 2019 marks of recommended candidates: -- https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/MksRcdCndts-NDA-2-19.pdf

UPSC NDA, NA Examination (II) marks: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, "Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019"

Step 3: A PDF file with shortlisted candidates' name, roll number, written exam total marks, SSB marks and the final total will appear on your screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to find for your name and marks obtained in the document

Step 5: Download and take a printout the marks list