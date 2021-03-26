UPSC Releases NDA/NAE-I Admit Card 2021 at upsc.gov.in, Read on How to Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination I (NDA/NAE) 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18.

Those who applied must download the UPSC NDA/NAE 2021 hall ticket before the exam. The admit card can be downloaded by using the registration number/roll number. The details are provided here:

Go to any internet browser and search for upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Examination tab and click for ‘Active Examination’On the next page, click on the link for ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2021’Link to download UPSC NDA/NAE 2021 examination is available there. Click on thatYou will be redirected to a new window where you have to enter your registration no./roll no.The hall ticket will be displayed, download it and take the print out of it

Here’s the direct link to download UPSC NDA/NAE 2021 admit card

It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the e-admit card to the examination venue along with the photo identity card (original) which is recorded in the e-admit card. Applicants must keep the e-admit card safe till the declaration of the final result as they will need to submit it before the Service Selection Board.

Applicants are advised to reach the exam centre on reporting time as entry will be stopped 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. A total of 400 seats have been announced to grant admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

