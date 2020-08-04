UPSC Result 2019 Announced at upsc.gov.in: Pradeep Singh Tops Civil Services Exam

UPSC Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of civil services examination 2019. Those who appeared for UPSC civil services exams 2019 can check their result by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Pradeep Singh has topped the UPSC civil services exams 2019. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma got the second and third rank, respectively.

A total of 829 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment in various services like Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services and Indian Revenue Services among others.

Out of the total selected candidates, 304 have cleared the exam in General category, 78 in Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 in Other Backward Class (OBC), 129 in Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 in Scheduled Tribes.

The UPSC released recruitment notification for 180 posts of IAS, 24 of IFS, 150 of IPS, 438 in Central Services Group A and 135 in Group B Services.

UPSC Final Result 2019: Here's how to check UPSC civil services exam 2019 result -

Step 1: Visit official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for civil services 2019 result

Step 3: A PDF will appear

Step 4: Check your name on the list

The UPSC has also provided roll numbers of 66 recommended candidates. Results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

“The result of Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them,” said the Commission.