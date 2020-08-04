UPSC Result 2019: UPSC Civil Services Final Result Topper Pradeep Singh to Choose IAS as First Preference

UPSC Result 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the result for UPSC civil services exams 2019. Those who had appeared for the UPSC Exams 2019 can check their results at upsc.gov.in. Pradeep Singh, who hails from Haryana, has topped the UPSC civil services exams 2019 and has decided to choose the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) as the first preference.

Singh, who is currently under training as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer in Punjab's Faridabad, told Hindustan Times, "I was quite confident I will get through, but I never expected the first rank. This is unbelievable, my parents are ecstatic."

Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore, who is from Delhi has secured the second rank in UPSC Final Results 2020.

The third rank is bagged by Pratibha Verma, who is from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. She has also chosen IAS as the first preference. She had also cleared the IRS last year but took leave from the service to prepare for her UPSC Final Exam 2019.

“I am shocked and super excited. I have not been able to put down my phone and my family is pouring in from all over to congratulate me. This was very unexpected. My optional subject was Physics. My teacher in Rajendra Nagar, Vajpayee sir, was integral in making me understand all the concepts," Pratibha Verma, who is beaming with joy, told Hindustan Times. She is a daughter of two teachers (her father recently retired from the service, while her mother continues to teach the primary school).

A total of 829 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment in various services like Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services and Indian Revenue Services among others.

Out of the total selected candidates, 304 have cleared the exam in General category, 78 in Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 in Other Backward Class (OBC), 129 in Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 in Scheduled Tribes.

The UPSC released recruitment notification for 180 posts of IAS, 24 of IFS, 150 of IPS, 438 in Central Services Group A and 135 in Group B Services.

The UPSC has also provided roll numbers of 66 recommended candidates. Results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

“The result of Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them,” said the Commission.