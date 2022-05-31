UPSC Results: Shopkeeper's Son from Maharashtra Cracks UPSC Exam

A shopkeeper’s son from a village here in Maharashtra has cracked the civil services examination 2021. Rameshwar Sudhakar Sabbanwad, a resident of Handarguli village in Udgir tehsil of Latur, secured 202nd rank in results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

He did his schooling from the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay in Latur and did his graduation in engineering from Pune. According to Sabbanwad, he cracked the UPSC exam in his second attempt. His father is a shopkeeper and mother a housewife. According to the UPSC, a total of 685 candidates – 508 men and 177 women – have qualified and they have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various central services.

This year, after a long gap all the top 3 ranks in UPSC civil services exam have been secured by women. This is considered a first. Rank 1 is bagged by, Shruti Sharma, who is a graduate from St. Stephens College of Delhi University. Then rank 2 is secured by Ankita Agarwal. Agarwal is graduate in Economics (Hons.) from University of Delhi and secured second rank with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. Rank 3, is secured by Gamini Singla a graduate of BTech in Computer Science, stood third in the rank with Sociolgy as her optional subject.

Meanwhile, a total of 685 candidates have been recommended for administrative posts in central government. The recommended candidates also include 25 Persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped; 05 Visually Challenged, 08 Hearing Impaired & 05 Multiple Disabilities).

A total of 10,93,984 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5, 08,619 candidates actually appeared in the examination. A total of 9214 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in January, 2022. A total of 1824 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

After the results were announced, PM Modi also wished candidates who cleared civil services exam. Modi said, “My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

