UPSC Revised Calendar 2021: From Civil Services to Medical Service - Know Exam Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised calendar for several upcoming exams that have been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. As the pandemic situation is getting under control and the country has been recording a decline in the number of patients, the commission is prepping up to conduct the exams as soon as possible.

The new revised dates have been announced for UPSC civil services exam, Indian forest services, Indian engineering services, and others on the official portal. Read below the exam-wise revised dates-

UPSC CSE exam 2021

According to the revised date sheet of UPSC, the civil services preliminary examinations will now be held on October 10. The exam was earlier to be held on June 27, however, it was deferred due to the second wave of COVID 19. UPSC CSE mains exam 2021 will be held in January for a period of five days. The candidates qualifying the CSE prelims are called for further the mains exam. Those who qualify the first two stages of the UPSC CSE will have to appear for the interview.

UPSC Indian Forest Services Examination 2021

The UPSC IFS preliminary exam 2021 will be conducted on October 10 along with the civil services exam while the mains exam will be held separately from February 27 to March 8. The UPSC IFS exam is is a three-stage process wherein candidates have to qualify the prelims, mains as well as an interview to get selected.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2021

The UPSC will conduct the preliminary exam of Combined Medical Services on November 21.

Meanwhile, the commission has also released the preliminary exam date for several other exams including Economic Services and Statistical Services exam 2021. The IES/ISS exam will be held on July 16 while the engineering services exam will be conducted on July 18. The Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 is scheduled for August 8.

