UPSC Revised Calendar: From IAS to EPFO - List of Recruitment Exams Postponed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed several exams that were scheduled to be held in April and May due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the official statement of the commission, Employment Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Exam 2020, Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020 interviews, and several other recruitment examinations have been postponed. Keeping in view the health considerations, lockdown restrictions as well as social distancing norms, the Commission has decided not to conduct examinations and interviews for now.

The notification also states that the UPSC EPFO written test 2020, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, stands canceled for now. Also, the personality tests (interviews) of the Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 which was scheduled to be held from April 20 to 23 have also been postponed till further notice. The Civil Services Examination 2020 interview was scheduled from April 26 to June 18 in multiple phases. The revised dates of these exams will be released after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country.

UPSC will release the revised schedules on its official website upsc.gov.in. The Commission has ensured that the candidates would be given notice regarding the new schedule at least 15 days before the examination. Candidates must keep a check on the official site for more updates on UPSC Exam postponement and revised exam schedules.

UPSC has already released the admit card for all three exams on its official website. Candidates can download the hall ticket for UPSC EPFO written exam 2020 by using the registered login credentials. The application form was announced last year in January. Those who have successfully applied for the same can appear for the exam. For more details, visit the official website of UPSC.

Meanwhile, Staff Selection Commission has also postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination 2020. The exam was being conducted, however, it has been postponed mid-way. Students whose exam was scheduled to be held on April 20 or afterward will be appearing for the exam at a later date. Revised dates not yet released.

