UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Likely Today at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the results of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 on Friday, October 29. According to reports, the results of the prelim exam will be announced online on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The PDF of the results will be uploaded to the official website in the What’s New section.

Names and roll numbers of successful candidates will appear in the PDF, which will be uploaded on the “What’s New" section of the website. If a candidate does not find his or her name on the list, he or she is not eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021.

On finding your name on the PDF result of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021, then you will have to download your UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card. The admit card for UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will be released in the last week of December 2021. The marks obtained in the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 and interview will be counted for the final merit list of UPSC IAS 2021.

This year, around 10 lakh candidates registered for UPSC Civil Services Pre Exam 2021 for a total of 712 vacancies in various central government departments.

The UPSC, early this year, announced the results for UPSC IAS 2020 results. A total of 761 candidates, including 545 males and 216 females, cleared the exam. In 2020, a total of 13 men and 12 women were among the top 25 candidates to clear UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020.

Shubham Kumar, a resident of Kumari Pur village in Katihar district of Bihar, topped the Civil Services Examination 2020. Jagriti Awasthi and Ankita Jain secured the second and third positions respectively. Riya Dabi, sister of 2015 batch UPSC topper Tina Dabi, too, cleared the coveted exam in her first attempt by securing 15th rank.

