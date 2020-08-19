Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UPSC to Declare Marks of Civil Services Exam 2019 after September 7

This year, it shortlisted 829 candidates for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS), among others.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSC to Declare Marks of Civil Services Exam 2019 after September 7
Image for Representation.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will disclose marks of candidates who appeared for Civil Services Exam 2019 after September 7. The commission issued a notification regarding the date on the homepage of the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the marksheets were expected to be released on August 19, as the UPSC had in the CSE 2019 result document (PDF) said, “Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.” Check here https://static-nic.akamaized.net/civilservices/FR-CSE-2019-040820-ENG.pdf

UPSC had declared the final results of CSE 2019 on August 4. This year, it shortlisted 829 candidates for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS), among others.

Pradeep Singh topped the Civil Services Exam 2019, while the second and third ranks were secured by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

Out of the total shortlisted candidates, 304 belonged to General category, 78 to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 to Other Backward Class (OBC), 129 to Scheduled Caste and 67 to Scheduled Tribe.

This year, there were 180 vacancies of IAS, 24 of IFS, 150 of IPS. Besides this, there were 438 vacancies in Central Services Group A and 135 in Group B Services.

The UPSC has scheduled CSE (prelims) 2020 for October 4. The CSE exam is conducted in three stages – prelims, mains and interview. Those who qualify the prelims have to appear for the mains. Candidates who get shortlisted in the mains are called for the interview or personality test. Final merit list is released after the interview.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading