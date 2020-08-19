UPSC to Declare Marks of Civil Services Exam 2019 after September 7

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will disclose marks of candidates who appeared for Civil Services Exam 2019 after September 7. The commission issued a notification regarding the date on the homepage of the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Earlier, the marksheets were expected to be released on August 19, as the UPSC had in the CSE 2019 result document (PDF) said, “Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.” Check here https://static-nic.akamaized.net/civilservices/FR-CSE-2019-040820-ENG.pdf

UPSC had declared the final results of CSE 2019 on August 4. This year, it shortlisted 829 candidates for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS), among others.

Pradeep Singh topped the Civil Services Exam 2019, while the second and third ranks were secured by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

Out of the total shortlisted candidates, 304 belonged to General category, 78 to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 to Other Backward Class (OBC), 129 to Scheduled Caste and 67 to Scheduled Tribe.

This year, there were 180 vacancies of IAS, 24 of IFS, 150 of IPS. Besides this, there were 438 vacancies in Central Services Group A and 135 in Group B Services.

The UPSC has scheduled CSE (prelims) 2020 for October 4. The CSE exam is conducted in three stages – prelims, mains and interview. Those who qualify the prelims have to appear for the mains. Candidates who get shortlisted in the mains are called for the interview or personality test. Final merit list is released after the interview.