UPSC to Hold Separate Exam for Indian Railways from 2023

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that the recruitment for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination. It will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 2023 onwards.

A preliminary screening will be done before the major written exam and interview on the IRMS. Eligible candidates must take the Civil Services (Prelims) exam in order to be shortlisted for the second step, the IRMS main written exam.

The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay type questions.

Part 1 will have paper A for one of the Indian languages to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the eighth schedule of the constitution. It would be for 300 marks. Paper B will be English for 300 marks.

Part 2 will be optional subject 1 for 250 marks and optional subject 2 for 250 marks. It will be followed by Part 3, which will be a personality test for 100 marks.

The optional subjects to choose from are:

– Civil Engineering

– Mechanical Engineering

– Electrical Engineering

– Commerce and Accountancy

The syllabus for the aforementioned papers will be the same as for the Civil Services Exam.

The final recommended candidates from the four disciplines will be drawn and announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in order of merit. The government said that the CSE and IRMSE written preliminary and main rounds would take place simultaneously.

Read all the Latest Education News here