UPSC to Release Notification for Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 on July 29

The Union Public Service Commission has announced that the notification for Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 will now be released on July 29, instead of July 22. Those who want to apply for UPSC CMS exam 2020 should visit the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in for any update.

As per the revised calendar of the UPSC, the Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on October 22. The last date for filling application will be August 11.

The exam is conducted for recruitment to the post of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Eligibility criteria

Those who have cleared the MBBS are eligible to appear for UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam. Candidates should not be more than 32 years of age. However, there is age relaxation of candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Exam Pattern

The selection is conducted in two stages – written test and interview. Candidates applying for UPSC Combined Medical Services 2020 exam will have to appear in a computer based examination. There are two papers in written stage – Paper 1 and 2. Both the papers are of 250 marks each and of objective type. There is negative marking for wrong answers in both the papers.

Those who are shortlisted in the written stage are called for the interview, which is of 100 marks.

Final selection list is released on the basis of performance in the written and interview stage.