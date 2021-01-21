UPSC to Release Notification for CSE IAS, IFS Prelims Exam on Feb 10, Check Annual Calendar Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has updated the examination calendar for the year 2021. As per the UPSC annual calendar, the commission will release the official notification for Indian Administrative Service and Indian Forest Service Prelims 2021 on February 10. All the UPSC aspirants are advised to keep visiting the official website of the commission to stay updated. Candidates willing to appear for UPSC IAS and IFS 2021 prelims can apply for the same on the official website till March 2. The UPSC IAS and IFS Prelims 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 across the country.

UPSC IAS and IFS prelims 2021: Important dates

1. Commencement of UPSC IAS IFS Prelims 2021online application form: February 10

2. Last date to submit application form: March 2

3. UPSC IAS and IFS Prelims 2021 Exam Date: June 27

UPSC IAS and IFS Eligibility Criteria

To appear in IAS Civil Services Exam 2021, aspirants must have a graduation degree or equivalent in any subject from any UGC recognised college/university. Students who are in their final year of graduation can also apply.

For IFS Prelims, candidates should have a Bachelor degree with at least one of the subjects like Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology. Candidates having Bachelor degree in Agriculture, Forestry or Engineering are also eligible to apply.

Candidates qualifying the UPSC CSE IAS/IFS prelims exam will be allowed to take the Civil Services Mains Exam. The selection of the candidates for UPSC IAS/IFS is carried out on the basis of their performances in prelims, mains and personal interview/GD.

Candidates can go through the UPSC annual calendar here

Meanwhile, UPSC has released the exam schedule for IFS Main exam 2020 on its official website. The UPSC IFS Main exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from February 28 onwards and will conclude on March 7, 2021.