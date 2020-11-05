UPSEE 2020 Revised Schedule for Round 2 Released at upsee.nic.in

The schedule for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam 2020 (UPSEE) counselling has been revised by the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow. The rescheduled counselling is for rounds 2 to 6. The revised programme was released on the official website at upsee.nic.in.

According to the new schedule, the seat allotment that was earlier slated to be announced today has been pushed to tomorrow i.e. November 6, 8pm onwards. Additionally, the time for choice filling has been extended. The candidates can now have a choice filling and locking for the round 2 till 1pm, November 6.

Amidst the revision of round 2 to 6 dates, candidates should know that counselling dates are now changed as well. They will need to consult the revised schedule for UPSEE 2020 in order to find out the updated schedule. All accompanying procedures of the counselling like choice filling locking, as well as exercising options post seat allotment and payment of seat acceptance fee needs to be done within the scheduled dates.

The candidates eligible for round 2 counselling must check the website and lock in their choice as soon as possible since the deadline in less than 24 hours away.

Follow these steps -

Step 1- Visit at upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Select the UPSEE 2020 choice filling link provided. It is highlighted in green around bottom-centre of the page

Step 3: It will take you to another page where candidates will be required login using roll number, and password

Step 4: Go to the final submission tab

Other important dates for the UPSEE procedure are:

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) - November 6 to 10 till 10pm

Payment of Seat Confirmation - November 6 to 10 till 10pm

Withdrawal of Seat - November 6 to 10 till 10pm