UPSEE Admit Card 2020 Released at upsee.nic.in; Check Details Here

The admit card for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 has been released on official website at upsee.nic.in on September 10. Candidates can download their UPSEE Hall Ticket 2020 from the official website by using their registration number and password.

UPSEE 2020 Admit Card: How to download -

Step 1: Visit at upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided to download the admit card

Step 3: Log in by using application number and password

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it

Candidates are advised to ensure that the details mentioned on UPSEE Admit Card are correct. They must go through the instructions and other important details like exam centre name, exam time and exam duration etc. The exam will be conducted in shifts so students must be careful about their shift and report at the exam centre an hour before the scheduled time.

This year the UPSEE will be conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on September 20. Over 1.60 lakh candidates will be appearing in the exam across 206 centres.

UPSEE Exam pattern 2020

UPSEE 2020 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. All the papers except Drawing Aptitude Tests will be comprised of objective type questions. There will be 150 questions to solve in 3 hours. Each question will have 4 marks. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates who will successfully cross the cut off marks will be able to participate in the counselling process.

The UPSEE 2020 exam is conducted to offer admission to Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA in government and private colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Government, Government Aided, and Self-Financed Institutes affiliated with AKTU offer admission to 100% seats in all courses through UPSEE while private colleges offer admission on 85 per cent seats through UPSEE.