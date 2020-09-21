Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released at upsee.nic.in, Check Details Here

The students who have appeared for the UPSEE 2020 can check the answer key by clicking on the link of their question paper code.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 21, 2020, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released, Download at upsee.nic.in
Representative Image.

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2020 question paper and answer key have been released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on the official website, upsee.nic.in. The students who have appeared for the UPSEE 2020 can check the answer key by clicking on the link of their question paper code. The exam was conducted on September 20 at 206 exam centres. There were 187 exam centres in Uttar Pradesh and 19 centres in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Patna, Dehradun, Mumbai, Bhopal, Roorkee, Ranchi and Jaipur.

UPSEE Answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website upsee.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link of the answer key of the paper code

Step 3. The UPSEE answer key of the particular paper code will appear on the screen

Step 4. Download the UPSEE answer key and match your answers

Candidates can calculate their probable scores in the exam by matching their answers with the answer key. Students who will have any doubt regarding any of the answers or will not be satisfied with the answers can raise objections by submitting an application till September 25, 2020.

The official statement regarding the same reads, “In case of any grievance, it must be reported at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with Students roll no, paper code, question booklet code, question no and suggested answer with supporting documents on or before September 25, 5 pm”.

The UPSEE Result 2020 will be declared on October 20 after considering all the objections.

Once the result is declared UPSEE 2020 Counselling will be conducted on the basis of merit list. The students who will clear the UPSEE 2020 cutoff and get themselves ranked in the merit list, only they will be allowed to participate in UPSEE counselling 2020.

AKTU has also announced the UPSEE 2020 results for MTech, MArch, MPharma, MURP and MDes on the official website. Candidates can check their result by using their Roll no. and Date of birth. Click here for the result.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading