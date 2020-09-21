UPSEE Answer Key 2020 Released at upsee.nic.in, Check Details Here
The students who have appeared for the UPSEE 2020 can check the answer key by clicking on the link of their question paper code.
The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2020 question paper and answer key have been released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on the official website, upsee.nic.in. The students who have appeared for the UPSEE 2020 can check the answer key by clicking on the link of their question paper code. The exam was conducted on September 20 at 206 exam centres. There were 187 exam centres in Uttar Pradesh and 19 centres in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Patna, Dehradun, Mumbai, Bhopal, Roorkee, Ranchi and Jaipur.
UPSEE Answer key 2020: How to check
Step 1. Go to the official website upsee.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the link of the answer key of the paper code
Step 3. The UPSEE answer key of the particular paper code will appear on the screen
Step 4. Download the UPSEE answer key and match your answers
Candidates can calculate their probable scores in the exam by matching their answers with the answer key. Students who will have any doubt regarding any of the answers or will not be satisfied with the answers can raise objections by submitting an application till September 25, 2020.
The official statement regarding the same reads, “In case of any grievance, it must be reported at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with Students roll no, paper code, question booklet code, question no and suggested answer with supporting documents on or before September 25, 5 pm”.
The UPSEE Result 2020 will be declared on October 20 after considering all the objections.
Once the result is declared UPSEE 2020 Counselling will be conducted on the basis of merit list. The students who will clear the UPSEE 2020 cutoff and get themselves ranked in the merit list, only they will be allowed to participate in UPSEE counselling 2020.
AKTU has also announced the UPSEE 2020 results for MTech, MArch, MPharma, MURP and MDes on the official website. Candidates can check their result by using their Roll no. and Date of birth. Click here for the result.
