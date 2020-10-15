UPSEE Result 2020 Released at upsee.nic.in, Direct Link

The wait is finally over as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has released the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination Result 2020 today. The UPSEE Result 2020 was published by the examination body on its official website at upsee.nic.in. All candidates can now check their score via typing in the details like registration id, password and security code.

Candidates can also check their UPSEE Result 2020 via direct link here https://erp.aktu.ac.in/WebPages/Public/UPSEE/frmPrintUPSEEResult.aspx.

This year, more than one lakh students sat for the entrance examination. For General category, the passing marks is 25 percent whereas students belonging to SC/ST category need to score at least 20 percent to clear the examination.

UPSEE Result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, type the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, look for a green box wilt UPSEE Result 2020 active link

Step 3: Click on the link and it will take you to a new page

Step 4: Enter the basic information asked in the rectangle box

Step 5: Click on Submit button

Step 6: UPSEE Result 2020 will appear on your device. Keep a hard copy as it will be required during conselling process

Now, those students who have cleared the examination will be eligible for the UPSEE 2020 counselling process. The seat allotment process will be based on the merit list.

All the eligible candidates are advised to read the UPSEE Counselling Process 2020 notification carefully.

https://upsee.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=730&iii=Y

The registration for the counselling process will begin from October 19. Candidates should keep the scanned copies of all the necessary documents handy. The registration window will close on October 22.

Earlier, on October 12, the results for Master of Urban and Regional Planning (MURP), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) and Master of Design (MDes) were announced by the body.