UPSEE Seat Allotment Results 2020 to be Announced Today at upsee.nic.in; How to Check

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, will be releasing UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 today. Those who have registered for UPSEE 2020 counselling will be able to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 on the official website of UPSEE at upsee.nic.in.

The AKTU opened the registration window for UPSEE 2020 counselling from October 19 to October 22. During this period, candidates had to register, pay registration fee and upload required documents. The verification of documents took place between October 20 and October 24. Candidates had to lock choice between October 20 and October 26 (till 10 am).

After the UPSEE 2020 allotment of seats, candidates will be required to freeze or float the seats allotted to them by October 29. They will also have to pay fee for seat confirmation by October 29.

How to check UPSEE seat allotment results 2020 -

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSEE at upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UPSEE seat allotment result

Step 3: Log in using required credentials

Step 4: Confirm if you have been allotted any seat

If you have got a seat in this round of UPSEE seat allotment 2020 and you want to keep it, then freeze the seat by paying the confirmation fee. If you don’t freeze and pay confirmation fee, your seat will be made available for other students in the next round of UPSEE 2020 counselling.

There will be six rounds of counselling, including this one. UPSEE 2020 counselling process will continue till December 5. The result for second round of UPSEE counselling 2020 will be declared on November 5 and for third round, it will be announced on November 13.

The AKTU released the result for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) on October 15. This year, more than one lakh candidates took UPSEE 2020. The passing mark in the test for candidates belonging to general category was 25 per cent, while that for Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe candidates was 20 per cent.

