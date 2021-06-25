UPSESSB Releases Exam Schedule for TGT, PGT 2021, Exams from August 7

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the examination dates for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The UP TGT exam will be conducted on August 7 and August 8, while the PGT exam is scheduled for August 17 and August 18.

The UPSESSB TGT exam 2021 is being held to fill 12603 vacancies and the PGT will aim to fill 2595 posts. All aspirants who are appearing for the exam must keep a regular tab of the official UPSESSB website, www.upsessb.org. The admit card for the exam will also be released on the official website shortly.

Here is a look at the educational qualification required for each of these exams:

TGT: The person must have a graduation degree in the subject they are going to teach. Apart from that, the aspirant must also have a Bachelor of Education/ Basic Training Certificate.

PGT: Candidate should have a post graduation degree in the relevant subject. Along with that, he or she must also have completedBachelor of Education.

Those people who get shortlisted for UP Teacher Recruitment 2021 will appear for a written test which will be of 500 marks. The application fees for those aspirants who belong to the unreserved category was Rs 750. The last date for registering for the UP TGT PGT Exam 2021 was May 20. This date was fixed after many rounds of postponement due to the coronavirus condition in the country.

