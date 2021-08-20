UPSESSB TGT, PGT Recruitment 2021: 90% of Questions Had Errors in Hindi Paper

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Seva Selection Board (UPSESSB) trained graduate teacher (TGT) and postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment exams for various subjects was conducted on August 17 and 18. While the answer key has already been released by the board on its official website, several errors have been found in the question paper of the Hindi subject. Subject experts and linguists have claimed that 90 per cent of the questions and the words used as their alternatives and given as options had grammatical and linguistic errors.

The first question of the booklet asked the name of the poet of Barvai Namika, while the actual name of Rahim’s composition is ‘Barvai Nayika’. While none of the options given in question no 12 were correct. The question asked to find errors in the punctuation marks of the sentence, however, the correct answers were not in the option. There was also an error in the spelling of words. Question number 18 was also incorrect as Dandi’s original book is Daskumaracharita, not Charit. Question number 19 had a structural error as poetry is composed, not written.

Furthermore, question number 40 also had an error as Amir Khusro’s composition is Ze-Hale Miskin Makun Tagaful Durai Naina Bani Yaani, however, it wasn’t printed appropriately. In question number 56, the meaning of ‘Aitraj’ was asked, while the correct word is Etiraz/Etiraz, which is an Arabic-language word. Question numbers 59 and 125, had also errors.

Meanwhile, errors were reported in some other subjects too.

The answer key is available for Hindi, chemistry, biology, geography, sociology, history, psychology, logic, commerce and others which candidates can check and match their answer with the same and calculate the probable scores. The examinees can also raise objections and challenge the answer key in case of any error along with supporting documents. The UPSESSB TGT and PGT answer key objection window will remain active till August 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here