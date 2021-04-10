UPSSSC 2019 Junior Assistant Result Declared, Check Cut-off

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced the result of the written test for the post of Junior Assistant (JA). The result will be visible to the candidates till April 23. The exams for the post of Junior Assistant was conducted on January 4, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in to check the result. A total of 13,954 candidates have been selected for the next round of recruitment.

The next round of recruitment comprises of a typing test. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be informed about the date, time, and venue for the UPSSSC junior assistant typing test on the official website. Therefore, all the selected candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to get regular updates.

For the candidates who belong to General Category, the cut-off marks will be 42.23 followed by OBC and EWS with 42.23 cut-off marks each. SC and ST category will have to score 40.82 and 33.61 respectively to qualify for the second round of the test.

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the below mentioned simple steps to know if they have qualified or not:

Step1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at http://upsssc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage click on the Results icon and then click on the link ‘Click here to view the result’

Step 3: After the click, a new window or page will open from where you need to click ‘Click here to View Written Examination Result Under the Advertisement 04 Exam 2019 Junior Assistant (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2019’

Step 4: As you will click on the link it will redirect you to a new page where you will have to enter your registration number, gender and date of birth

Step 6: You will then have to provide the verification code and click on see the result

Step 7: The result of the UPSSSC Junior Assistant will now get displayed on the screen

Step 8: Candidates can download and take a print out of the result for future use

